PODCAST: candidate for governor JB Pritzker
Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:23am | The News-Gazette
Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker talks with University of Illinois Research Park Director Laura Frerichs as he tours EnterpriseWorks on Monday at the Research Park in Champaign.

Democratic candidate for Governor JB Pritzker covered the budget, state credit ratings, endorsements and more on Wednesday's WDWS morning show.

Check out the podcast here.

