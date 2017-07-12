UPDATE: Search on after bomb found in Rantoul

Photo by: Dave Hinton/Rantoul Press Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten (center) and Lt. Alex Meyer (second from right) are shown with other personnel beside a bomb squad truck from Champaign/University of Illinois bomb squad about 2 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 45 and Letchworth Avenue.

RANTOUL — Police are searching Rantoul for the whereabouts of a 38-year-old Indiana man who might be armed and suicidal.

A police search of a vehicle Wednesday that’s believed to belong to Jeremiah Bridges revealed a sleeping 12-year-old boy, weapons, ammunition and what authorities believe is an unexploded bomb.

The area near the intersection of U.S. 45 and Letchworth Avenue was cordoned off, and no traffic was allowed in or out of Rantoul on U.S. 45 from the north.

Bridges is described as a white male who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and either khaki or blue pants.

The Champaign/University of Illinois bomb squad was called in after the vehicle search revealed what police said might be an unexploded bomb.

Rantoul police Lt. Jeff Wooten said the bomb squad might take the device to a rural area to detonate it.

The incident began at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the owner of a business said he discovered a truck parked in his parking lot. The owner found a youngster asleep inside and alerted police.

Wooten said police found the 12-year-old boy and a dog that had been left unattended in the truck.

“The boy was awakened at 2 a.m., and his dad told him to go back to sleep, and that was the last he had seen of his dad,” Wooten said.

Police tried to call Bridges’ cell phone but got no answer. A satellite pinpointing of the phone indicated it was located northwest of Rantoul. But Wooten said with a margin of error of 2,500 feet, that could mean the phone is actually inside the village limits.

Champaign County sheriff’s police were called in to help search the area.

Wooten said firearms, a large amount of ammunition and what police believe was “an explosive device” were located inside the truck.

Wooten said there have been possible sightings of Bridges, but he did not elaborate, saying authorities are concerned for Bridges’ welfare.

“He might be suicidal and we believe he might be armed,” Wooten said.

Police alerted Bridges’ family.

Wooten said “the boy is fine,” was taken to the Rantoul police station and is in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Police cordoned off a 300-feet area at the intersection, which was opened to traffic on U.S. 45 at about 2 p.m.

Anyone with possible information about Bridges is asked to call Rantoul Police at 217-892-2103.

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette Media community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.