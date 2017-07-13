Truck driver treated for injuries in I-72 crash

CHAMPAIGN - A truck driver from Petersburg was treated and released for injuries he received in a late-night crash on Interstate 72 Tuesday.

Illinois State Police said James Flynn, 59, was driving east on I-72, just west of Champaign at 11:09 p.m., when he reported that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal.

His semitractor truck, hauling a box trailer, hit a guardrail and went down the embankment of a drainage ditch on the right side of the road.

Flynn was wearing a seatbelt but sustained injuries that sent him to Carle Hospital in Urbana. He was ticketed for improper lane usage.

The box trailer was removed from the drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon.