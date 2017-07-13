Truck driver treated for injuries in I-72 crash
CHAMPAIGN - A truck driver from Petersburg was treated and released for injuries he received in a late-night crash on Interstate 72 Tuesday.
Illinois State Police said James Flynn, 59, was driving east on I-72, just west of Champaign at 11:09 p.m., when he reported that he swerved to avoid hitting an animal.
His semitractor truck, hauling a box trailer, hit a guardrail and went down the embankment of a drainage ditch on the right side of the road.
Flynn was wearing a seatbelt but sustained injuries that sent him to Carle Hospital in Urbana. He was ticketed for improper lane usage.
The box trailer was removed from the drainage ditch Wednesday afternoon.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.