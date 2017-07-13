UPDATED: Houser found guilty of murder

MONTICELLO — In her closing arguments Thursday morning in the murder trial of Gregory Houser, special prosecutor Tammara Wagoner told a Piatt County jury that Sheryl Houser’s growing independence angered her estranged husband enough that he killed her.

Jurors apparently agreed, delivering a guilty verdict on charges of first-degree murder against the 57-year-old Mansfield man in the strangulation death of his 29-year-old wife the night of Oct. 4-5, 1990, in their rural Mansfield home.

Jurors convicted Houser of both first-degree murder and committing a sexual assault in the commission of murder after deliberating for less than three hours. He is eligible to receive an enhanced sentence of 20 years up to life in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 6.

The prosecution spent a significant amount of time discussing evidence of violence Sheryl Houser suffered at the hands of her husband, which Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades said was a key to the case.

“That’s exactly what this case was about. That part of the evidence was so important in painting the picture of what was really going on in that residence, and I think the jury saw that and found it credible,” Rhoades said.

The family of Sheryl Houser, who sat in the front row of the gallery for each day of the eight-day trial, teared up as the verdict was announced.

Rhoades cried herself and immediately hugged Phyllis Fehr, Sheryl Houser’s mother.

“I’m a mother and I can have empathy for Phyllis Fehr and what it must have felt like to go 27 years to see justice done in the killing of her daughter,” Rhoades said.

Houser’s defense team said they would look into a possible appeal.

“We’re disappointed, obviously, with the verdict. We’ll still fight for Greg and what happens after this. The verdict is what it is,” said Bloomington defense attorney Kevin Sanborn.

In her closing argument, Wagoner painted a picture of Houser being angered by a wife who was becoming more independent.

“We know that in the summer of 1990 we see a new Sheryl Houser emerging. She’s more confident, she’s stronger, she’s becoming independent,” Wagoner said of Mrs. Houser’s behavior after divorce proceedings began.

“What we see from this point is this growing anger towards this woman — whom he has been able to control since their marriage began — who is now being defiant.”

Wagoner also said the defendant used the Houser’s three children to lure his estranged wife to the family home on Sept. 20, 1990, where she said he sexually assaulted her.

Wagoner also summarized evidence that showed Houser’s murder was staged to look like a suicide by hanging. Near the end of her hourlong summation, she claimed there was just one person who would go to that much trouble.

“The only person who would be interested in staging this as a suicide is the same person who alluded in his interview that she was suicidal and suffered from postpartum depression,” she added as she pointed at Houser.

In his 50-minute closing argument, Sanborn admitted that Mrs. Houser was murdered, but that there significant doubt as to who committed the crime.

“This case is rife with reasonable doubt,” he said, saying the net of potential suspects should have been widened to include Walter Rohr, who testified earlier that he had one sexual encounter with the victim in 1990.

Sanborn pointed out that Rohr lied to investigators at least twice about that relationship with Mrs. Houser.

“This known liar, someone who lied during a homicide investigation, is apparently walking free. He was never arrested or charged with lying to police, providing false information during a homicide investigation,” Sanborn said.

He attacked investigators for not saving fingernail clippings taken from Mrs. Houser. Scrapings from the fingernails were tested.

Sanborn also criticized a prosecution theory that a drop of blood shown on the victim’s nightgown in autopsy photos but not on crime-scene pictures was due to contamination at the morgue. When the blood was tested, it did not match any of 38 men tested in relation to the case, including her husband.

“The evidence is contaminated. We win! What?” said the defense attorney in a sarcastic moment. “Their defense is their investigator messed up? That’s horrifying.”

Rhoades said in her rebuttal that the murderer had to know the layout of the home, where to find the rope that was found around Mrs. Houser’s neck, and that there was a metal bar that fit a ceiling opening in the garage where the rope was draped. She also noted that Gregory Houser broke a pattern of behavior by spending the night at his grandparents the night of the murder.

“The person knew the scene, knew the layout, knew what materials that would be available so that they could stage this hanging suicide to cover up their tracks for strangling Sheryl Houser,” Rhoades said. “The defense wants you to believe this is a stunning set of coincidences that are just not credible in this case.”

Rhoades also thanked the Illinois State Police and Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the case; the Piatt County Board, for allocating additional funds for the trial; former State’s Attorney Roger Simpson and her staff for their extra work; and the “family of Sheryl Houser for their constant support.”