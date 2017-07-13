Who knew J.J. Watt was a fan?

Video: Illini scrapbook: 2005 Final Four » more Videographer: Mike Pearson Illinois basketball was at its zenith in 2005 as Bruce Weber's team - and its thousands of fans - arrived in St. Louis. Other Related Content #TBT: Men reach 2005 Final Four

Illinois fans aren’t the only ones who are daydreaming about the good ol’ days of Illini basketball.

NFL star J.J. Watt — a Wisconsin graduate — tweeted about the 2004-05 Illinois team that started the season 29-0 en route to reaching the NCAA championship game that year.

The message he had for his 3,685,912 followers on Thursday afternoon: “Randomly thought about the 04-05 Illinois Ball team today. Deron Williams, Dee Brown, Luther Head, James Augustine… that team was (fire emoji) (fire emoji) (fire emoji)"

Watt, a native of Pewaukee, Wis., turned 16 during that memorable Illinois season. The defensive end is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.