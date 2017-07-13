Who knew J.J. Watt was a fan?
Illinois fans aren’t the only ones who are daydreaming about the good ol’ days of Illini basketball.
NFL star J.J. Watt — a Wisconsin graduate — tweeted about the 2004-05 Illinois team that started the season 29-0 en route to reaching the NCAA championship game that year.
The message he had for his 3,685,912 followers on Thursday afternoon: “Randomly thought about the 04-05 Illinois Ball team today. Deron Williams, Dee Brown, Luther Head, James Augustine… that team was (fire emoji) (fire emoji) (fire emoji)"
Watt, a native of Pewaukee, Wis., turned 16 during that memorable Illinois season. The defensive end is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.