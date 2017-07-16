Emergency street closure in Urbana
URBANA - A portion of a street in Urbana will be closed to through traffic for about six days due to an emergency repair.
Urbana Public Works Operations Manager John Collins said Illinois Street has been closed to through traffic from Lincoln Avenue to Gregory Street as a result of an emergency utility repair.
Collins said access to University of Illinois parking lots in the area will be available.
The street is expected to be closed to through traffic until July 21.
