Severe thunderstorm expires for Moultrie County
UPDATE: the warning has been allowed to expire.
**
From the National Weather Service:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
ILC139-170115-
/O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0136.170717T0032Z-170717T0115Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
732 PM CDT SUN JUL 16 2017
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Moultrie County in central Illinois...
* Until 815 PM CDT
* At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovington, or
near Sullivan, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sullivan, Arthur, Lovington, Allenville, Gays, Cadwell and
Kirksville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 3945 8858 3947 8858 3948 8860 3949 8860
3949 8862 3952 8864 3952 8871 3972 8869
3974 8847 3945 8847
TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 358DEG 14KT 3966 8857
HAIL...1.75IN
WIND...60MPH
$$
Bak
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.