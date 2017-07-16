Severe thunderstorm expires for Moultrie County

UPDATE: the warning has been allowed to expire.



**



From the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

ILC139-170115-

/O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0136.170717T0032Z-170717T0115Z/

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

732 PM CDT SUN JUL 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Moultrie County in central Illinois...

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovington, or

near Sullivan, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sullivan, Arthur, Lovington, Allenville, Gays, Cadwell and

Kirksville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

LAT...LON 3945 8858 3947 8858 3948 8860 3949 8860

3949 8862 3952 8864 3952 8871 3972 8869

3974 8847 3945 8847

TIME...MOT...LOC 0031Z 358DEG 14KT 3966 8857

HAIL...1.75IN

WIND...60MPH

$$

Bak