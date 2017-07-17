The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of East Central Illinois from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday night.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Temperatures each day are expected to range from the lower to mid 90's. And afternoon heat index values will range from 100 to 110 degrees each day, with the highest values likely on Thursday.

Heat illnesses are possible in these kind of conditions.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.