State Farm Center books country star for September show
CHAMPAIGN — Country star Kip Moore will headline a show Sept. 15 at State Farm Center with guest artists Drake White and The Big Fire.
The show, slated to start at 7:30 p.m., is one of many scheduled this fall at SFC. Among others are country-music legend Alan Jackson, who will kick off the 2017-18 season Aug. 26; Newsboys, with Big Church Night Out, Oct. 15; and the Foo Fighters, Nov. 8.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Over the last couple of years, Moore spent most of his time on the road, building one of country music’s most loyal audiences while planning what would become his sophomore album, “Wild Ones.”
A road warrior, he lived out of a tour bus with his band mates, playing more than 200 shows a year. Moore, who grew up in southern Georgia, found himself performing to people worldwide, with many of them knowing every word to his best-selling debut album, “Up All Night.”
That first album had three songs at the top of the country charts, including “Beer Money” and “Hey Pretty Girl.”
