All of East Central Illinois, except for Ford and Iroquois counties, is under either an excessive heat warning or heat advisory starting Wednesday for the next several days.

The National Weather Service says that Macon, Moultrie, and Shelby counties are under the excessive heat warning from 12 p.m. on Wednesday until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Piatt and Vermilion counties are under the heat advisory from 12 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Temperatures will range from the lower to mid 90's, while afternoon heat index readings will peak from 100 to 105 degrees each day.

Heat illnesses are possible in these kind of conditions.

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

The excessive heat watch is no longer in effect for East Central Illinois.