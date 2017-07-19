UPDATE: Urbana man dies in accident on I-74 in Danville

DANVILLE — A 28-year-old Urbana man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 74 in Danville.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Mark S. Simpson.

A state police report said Mr. Simpson was driving a white Chevrolet Camaro east on I-74 near mile marker 218, about halfway between the Bowman Avenue and Lynch Road exits in Danville, when he lost control of his vehicle. His car struck the right guardrail three separate times before running off the road and into a ditch.

Northrup said Mr. Simpson was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m.

According to Northrup, preliminary results from an autopsy conducted Wednesday indicated that Mr. Simpson died from blunt-force injuries to the chest and abdomen. He said an inquest may be held at a later date.

Mr. Simpson wasn’t wearing a seat belt, state police said.

The crash is being investigated by Northrup’s office and state police.