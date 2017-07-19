UPDATE: Urbana man ID'd in I-74 crash

5 p.m.: DANVILLE — A 28-year-old Urbana man died in the Wednesday morning, single-vehicle crash on I-74.

He has been identified as Mark S. Simpson, Champaign County coroner Duane E. Northrup said.

Simpson was eastbound on Interstate 74 near Danville in a white Chevrolet Camaro when he lost control of his vehicle, state police say. His car struck the right guardrail three separate times before leaving the road into a ditch.

Simpson wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, state police say. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died.

8:50 a.m.: All lanes are open after an accident on I-57 southbound near milepost 247.

An accident involving a jacknifed semi tractor-trailer near milepost 247 on Interstate 57 southbound has resulted in a closed passing lane. State police and emergency personnel are on the scene north of Champaign and are urging motorists to use caution. Injuries are reported.

It is one of three accidents reported by state police after early morning rains:

— I-57 northbound at milepost 230.5 near Champaign

— I-74 eastbound at milepost 218.5 near Danville.