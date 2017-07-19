UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after four-vehicle wreck in Douglas County

CAMARGO — One woman has been airlifted to an area hospital and two others were injured following a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in rural Douglas County.

Illinois State Trooper Tracy J. Lillard said four vehicles were involved in the accident, which took place at 5:19 p.m. on U.S. 36 near the intersection with South White Oak Street on the southern edge of Camargo.

According to a police report, Dalton Joy, 24, of Vincennes, Ind., was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 36 behind a white 1992 Chrysler passenger car driven by a 30-year-old Villa Grove man and a tan Subaru Forrester driven by a 26-year-old Mahomet woman. When the Mahomet woman slowed down to turn onto White Oak, the Villa Grove man slowed down behind her, but Joy did not, hitting the rear of the Villa Grove man's car and pushing it into the Mahomet woman's Subaru.

Joy's truck then traveled into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a gray Toyota minivan being driven by a 62-year-old Tuscola woman.

The Tuscola woman was airlifted to an area hospital, where she was treated for what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Joy and the Mahomet woman were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Villa Grove man refused medical treatment.

Police said all four drivers were wearing seat belts. Joy was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.