Tornado warning expires for northern Iroquois County
From the National Weather Service:
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
826 PM CDT FRI JUL 21 2017
ILC075-220200-
/O.CON.KLOT.TO.W.0017.000000T0000Z-170722T0200Z/
Iroquois IL-
826 PM CDT FRI JUL 21 2017
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH
CENTRAL IROQUOIS COUNTY...
At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Clifton, or 11 miles southwest of Kankakee, moving
east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Law Enforcement reported a funnel cloud.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near...
Clifton around 840 PM CDT.
LAT...LON 4095 8802 4099 8800 4100 8785 4087 8790
TIME...MOT...LOC 0125Z 282DEG 9KT 4098 8797
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
HAIL...1.00IN
$$
BMD
