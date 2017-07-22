Updated: homes damaged in Iroquois County after overnight storms

New 1:25 p.m. Saturday:



The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency said a line of strong storms traveled through the area between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday, causing downed trees and downed power lines. In Martinton, three homes were damaged, two of which had parts of their roofs torn off.



No injuries were reported, and as of Saturday afternoon Ameren reported no power outages.



A portion of Iroquois County was under a tornado warning Friday night, but it's unclear exactly what caused the damage. Crews are out Saturday surveying damage.



Original story Friday night:



From the National Weather Service:

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

826 PM CDT FRI JUL 21 2017

Iroquois IL-

826 PM CDT FRI JUL 21 2017

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTH

CENTRAL IROQUOIS COUNTY...

At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Clifton, or 11 miles southwest of Kankakee, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Law Enforcement reported a funnel cloud.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near...

Clifton around 840 PM CDT.

