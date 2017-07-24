Champaign Park District survey respondents want wildlife areas, indoor pools

Other Related Content PDF: park district survey presentation

The final results of a Champaign Park District survey are in, and they said the community would like to see more natural and wildlife areas, as well as indoor pools.



The University of Illinois' Office and Recreation Park Resources Department worked with the park district on the survey that was sent out to 3,500 random addresses in April, with residents returning 351 of those surveys.

Park district Executive Director Joe DeLuce said while he would have liked to have seen more responses, the district is pleased with the amount it did get. DeLuce said people seem to want more pool-type options, like an indoor therapy pool or leisure pool. He said the park district is taking a hard look at if and when that could be done.

DeLuce said people who filled out the survey seem to be happy with Champaign Park District facilities and programs overall and want the district to maintain the parks the city has. The Virginia Theatre also received high marks from survey respondents, and the program guide sent out to residents continues to be very popular and informative for people who want to learn more about the park district.