Man charged with drug trafficking gets 10 year sentence
On the day his trial was to begin, a former Paxton man whose previous conviction was overturned admitted to a drug charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
In Macon County court Tuesday, 35 year-old Eddi Ramirez pleaded guilty to a charge of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a class X felony. He faced between 6 and 30 years behind bars.
Ramirez was originally convicted in federal court of running a drug trafficking network in Central Illinois. But the state appellate court overturned that conviction, leading to Macon County prosecutors filing new charges.
