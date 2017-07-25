Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Breaking News

Two accidents slow traffic on I-74 near St. Joseph
Two accidents slow traffic on I-74 near St. Joseph

Tue, 07/25/2017 - 9:19am

Two accidents near the St. Joseph exit have led to delays on Interstate 74 westbound on Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police report that wrecks have taken place at mileposts 192 and 193. Motorists should be prepared to slow or stop.

 

 

