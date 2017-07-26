The Health Reporter Is In: July 26, 2017

Questions? Ask our Health Reporter by clicking here

Q: Is there anything to the rumor that Presence Covenant Medical Center is being sold to OSF Healthcare?

A: Neither OSF nor Presence will provide a yes or no answer to a question about whether there’s any kind of sale/merger deal brewing that would involve Covenant and/or its sister hospital downstate, Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville.

What they did say, essentially, is that they’re always exploring partnerships with other organizations, but don’t have any news to share on that topic.

Erin Mitchell, the Presence spokeswoman for the Urbana and Danville hospitals, said Presence gets inquiries along these lines from time to time.

“But there’s really nothing more to share,” she said.

Mitchell emailed what she said is Presence’s standard statement, which is this: “With a focus on providing high-quality, compassionate care, Presence Health continuously evaluates partnership opportunities with other organizations to benefit the health and wellness of the communities we serve.”

Peoria-based OSF Healthcare spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff likewise said OSF continuously evaluates health and wellness needs throughout Illinois and potential partnership opportunities with other organizations. Whether that could involve Presence and/or its two downstate hospitals, she didn’t say.

“There is nothing to share at this point,” she said.

Both OSF and Presence are Catholic health care systems with about the same number of hospitals, physician offices and many other services.

OSF, which also has two colleges of nursing, is in 10 Illinois cities, plus Escanaba, Mich. One of its 11 hospitals, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, is in Bloomington along with a doctor group practice there. Its 2016 revenues were $2.4 billion.

Presence calls itself the largest Catholic health system in Illinois, serving 4 million people in 11 counties and with annual revenue of $2.6 billion. Most of its hospitals are in Chicago and surrounding communities.

