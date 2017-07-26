Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Urbana's Crystal Lake to re-open Thursday
Wed, 07/26/2017 - 3:52pm | Tim Ditman
Crystal Lake algal bloom1.jpg
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
Urbana's Crystal Lake is seen covered Friday, July 21, 2017, by green watermeal, which is not considered harmful but thrives off high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus in water and sediment. That creates ideal conditions for a potentially harmful algae bloom, which was spotted Monday in the lake. The Illinois EPA is conducting further tests, and the park district has closed the lake.

Crystal Lake in Urbana is expected to re-open Thursday after test results revealed safe levels of algae.

The Urbana Park District's Superintendent of Planning and Operations Derek Liebert said test results from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency came back Wednesday.

Liebert said officials will continue to monitor for future algal blooms. They're also looking to improve the lake's water quality so the blooms happen less often.

The park district said on Monday of last week, officials found an algal bloom in the lake's sediment basin area.  The district announced last Friday that it would be closing the lake out of an abundance of caution.

Algae can produce toxins that can make people and animals sick if ingested. Sensitive skin can also be impacted if it contacts algae.

