Beckett: UI athletics anti-violence proposal has flaws

A retired University of Illinois law professor said he has some concerns with a proposed school policy to ban prospective athletes with a sexual assault or domestic violence conviction or guilty plea.



Athletic Director Josh Whitman told the Chicago Tribune this week that the policy would be similar to the one Indiana University enacted earlier this year.



Steve Beckett is the former director of trial advocacy at the UI and is a practicing attorney in Urbana. He said the way universities recruit student athletes right now includes background checks. That includes the UI. Beckett says some of his concerns with the proposed policy relate to the economic status of the athletes.

Beckett said this is not an anti-victim approach. He said the university could accomplish the same thing by addressing situations with a potential student athlete as they come up.

But Beckett said he understands where Whitman is coming from and said the policy is probably a good public relations decision.



Whitman told the Chicago Tribune this week that the policy is being formed with student safety in mind. He said it will likely have a review or appeal process for unique cases. Whitman said that one of his primary reservations about this kind of policy is that he believes in second chances and that he wants students to learn from their mistakes.