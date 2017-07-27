Catlin man wins $1 million in lottery

Catlin’s Jake Essen was at breakfast with his wife when he bought a Million $$ Match ticket.

“You can’t win if you don’t play,” the 54-year-old said.

Essen won $1 million and presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Springfield.

“When we saw the $1,000,000 prize amount, I borrowed a pen from our waitress and immediately signed the back of my ticket,” he said.

Essen, who has four children and two grandchildren, said he plans to share the money with his family and buy a house.

He bought the Illinois Lottery ticket at Little Nashville Restaurant in Nashville, which received $10,000 for selling it.