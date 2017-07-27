UI offering another round of employee raises

With the state budget impasse in the rear view mirrow, the University of Illinois is offering another round of raises to most employees.

In a mass-e-mail this week, President Tim Killeen said the merit-based, 1 percent raises will be reflected in September's payroll. They apply to most academic and civil service employees, except for those whose pay is set through bargaining.



In the massmail, Killeen said the UI "hoped to do more" with the raises, but he said the school still faces "lingering financial uncertainties."



This comes after the UI put in place a 2 percent performance-based salary program for most employees in February.