UI offering another round of employee raises
With the state budget impasse in the rear view mirrow, the University of Illinois is offering another round of raises to most employees.
In a mass-e-mail this week, President Tim Killeen said the merit-based, 1 percent raises will be reflected in September's payroll. They apply to most academic and civil service employees, except for those whose pay is set through bargaining.
In the massmail, Killeen said the UI "hoped to do more" with the raises, but he said the school still faces "lingering financial uncertainties."
This comes after the UI put in place a 2 percent performance-based salary program for most employees in February.
As a U of I employee, I may be being a little over sensitive here. But the headline and the lede here frames this announcement as "ANOTHER" round of pay raises, with a mildly "here we go again" phrasing that implies that as soon as the budget gets settled, the U of I starts spending.
I'd just remind the News Gazette and its readers that we're talking about a ONE PERCENT raise pool, not universally distributed but rather chopped up by 'merit' considerations (a whole other topic), after years of no raise pools, inflation, budget cuts, program cuts, and (not to far behind that) furloughs.
It is true that a 2% pool was announced earlier this year, but that was based on heroic / draconian internal cutting (in the absence of a budget) and was basically all about heading off further damage to the institution via attrition and loss of morale.
Keeping up with the cost of living is not something we've been able to do at the university recently, but I'd argue it's far from being profligate. A ONE PERCENT raise--subdivided by merit calculations--hardly seems like opening the spending floodgates; it seems more like trying to operate a great university.
"University Announces One Percent Raise Pool" or "University Able to Supplement Small Raises" seem like headlines that might capture the spirit better.
Comments
