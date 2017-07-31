Danville daycare where girl drowned gives up license

A Vermilion County daycare where a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool last fall has surrendered its license to the state.



Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokesperson Veronica Resa said the operator of Shawnee's Little Shadows Daycare at 64 Maplewood Avenue in Danville turned in the license earlier this month.



This stems from Ryleigh Arnett drowning in a pool at the daycare on September 21st of last year. Arnett was found under the water by the daycare operator. The daycare received two allegations of neglect from the state as a result of the accident.



The operator of the daycare, Shawnita Biave, declined to comment on surrendering her license. But she said, "My heart still grieves to this day for the family of the girl."