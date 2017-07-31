UPDATED: area law enforcement taking precautions after Ford Explorer defect

New 2:37 p.m. Monday:



Area law enforcement agencies have installed carbon monoxide detectors in some of their vehicles after reports of an apparent leak that allows exhaust fumes to leak into the cabin.



The issue with the first responder Ford Explorer Interceptor has been known for months, but CBS News reports that over the weekend, federal regulators expanded their investigation, impacting around 1.3 million vehicles.



Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said in February, the office bought 10 carbon monoxide detectors and is continuing to rotate them among 30 Ford Explorers. He says so far, no elevated levels of carbon monoxide have been found.

Walsh said those actions could include taking vehicles off the road and putting back-up vehicles out.



Champaign, Urbana and University of Illinois police said they have also installed detectors in vehicles, but no elevated levels have been found.



Ford said it is continuing to investigate and has found the leaks are occurring where police-related equipment is installed after the SUV leaves the factory. Ford said the problem does not affect regular, non-police Ford Explorers. The automaker said it will cover the costs of making certain repairs.



**



Original story:



At least two area law enforcement agencies have installed carbon monoxide detectors in some of their vehicles after reports of a defect that allows exhaust fumes to leak into the cabin.



The issue with the Ford Explorers has been known for months, but CBS News reports that over the weekend, federal regulators expanded their investigation, impacting around 1.3 million vehicles.

Ford said the problem does not affect regular, non-police Ford Explorers.

The company said it is continuing to investigate and has found the leaks are occurring where police-related equipment is installed after the SUV leaves the factory.

The automaker said it will cover the costs of making certain repairs.



Champaign County Sheriff Dan Walsh said in Febraury, the office bought 10 carbon monoxide detectors and is continuing to rotate them through around 30 Ford Explorers. He says so far, no elevated levels of carbon monoxide have been found.

Walsh said those actions could include taking vehicles off the road and putting back-up vehicles out.



Urbana Police Lt. Joel Sanders said the department has also installed carbon monoxide detectors in some vehicles. He said no elevated levels have been found, and no officers have reported symptoms.



The Champaign and University of Illinois police departments could not be reached for comment.