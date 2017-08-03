UPDATE: Fire damages Urbana mobile home; 2 dogs killed

URBANA — A fire Thursday afternoon in a double-wide mobile home in northeast Urbana displaced a family and claimed the lives of two dogs.

Champaign County sheriff's Sgt. Dan Coile said firefighters were sent to 2122 Monroe Drive in the Liberty Commons mobile-home park north of Interstate 74 and east of U.S. 45 at 1:46 p.m. They arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the home.

Coile said the residents were away but when deputies spoke to them, a woman living there reported that she was remodeling the kitchen and having issues with the stove.

The fire department thinks the fire started in that area, Coile said. Investigators from the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System unit were asked to find the cause.

Firefighters from Carroll Fire Protection District got a hand from Thomasboro, Savoy and Edge Scott, Coile said.

Coile said damage was estimated at $30,000. The home is not currently livable.

Firefighters were at the home until shortly before 3 p.m., he said.