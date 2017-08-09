UPDATED: Willard adds American flight

Airport questions? Tom Kacich has answers

Updated at 12:20 p.m.

SAVOY — American Airlines is adding a second flight to Dallas from University of Illinois Willard Airport.

The new afternoon flight will begin Nov. 5, Willard Airport announced Wednesday.

"This is just one of those outcomes of what happens when the airlines look at their schedules and see what best fits their business model for getting passengers from one place to another," said Gene Cossey, Willard Airport executive director. "There's a lot of people travelling west."

The new flight will depart Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport at 12:12 p.m. and Willard at 2:32 p.m. and operate under the Envoy brand, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

American's current flight to Dallas departs Willard at 7:10 a.m. and Dallas at 6:35 p.m.

The new flight should help people heading west through American's Dallas hub, Cossey said.

"Both Dallas and Chicago are big American hubs," Cossey said. "But there are some areas where flying out of Dallas just makes more sense if you're going in that direction."

With an additional flight, travelers will have more flexilibity, Cossey said.

"Not everyone wants to travel at that one morning flight travel time," he said. "And it opens up additional connections, connection times, day trips. It opens up a lot of opportunities."

It should also help customers if their flight is cancelled, said Craig Rost, executive director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation.

"There was only one flight (to Dallas), and the problem there was if that flight changed for some reason or another, you could be stranded and wouldn't have an option," Rost said.

American also has six daily flights to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. In the past, it has reduced this to five during the winter, but Cossey said American is now planning to keep six daily flights to Chicago year round.

In November, Willard will have 550 departing seats a day, up from 300 at the beginning of the year, the airport said in a news release. In June, United Airlines added three daily flights from Willard to O'Hare.