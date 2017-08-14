UI GEO members plan to work without contract as bargaining continues

On the day its contract will expire, the Graduate Employees Organization at the University of Illinois will go back to the bargaining table for the 10th time with school officials on Tuesday. And while the GEO's co-president isn't expecting a final agreement Tuesday, he said there's reason for optimism.



Co-president Gus Wood said at the last bargaining session on Aug. 8, both sides reached a tentative agreement in five areas: recognition, non-discrimination, evaluations, work hours and expenses. He said major outstanding issues include wages, health care and child care.



Wood said with the start of the semester looming, graduate students will be teaching without a contract like they were in 2012 before the current deal was struck.

UI spokesperson Robin Kaler said school officials believe they are close to agreements in three other areas, but she declined to name them. Kaler said officials are confident they can find common ground.



After Tuesday, another bargaining session is set for Aug. 24.