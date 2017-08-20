Man injured following shots fired in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured after shots were fired Saturday night in downtown Champaign.

Champaign Police Sgt. Kurt Buckley said officers were called to the 200 block of West Washington Street just before 9:45 p.m. Saturdayday to respond to a report of multiple shots fired.

Police said that a man was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment for injuries from being pistol-whipped.

No information was available on the victim’s condition on Sunday.

Buckley said the multiple casings were found in a parking lot.

Police said on Sunday that nobody had yet been arrested in connection with the incident, and no information was available as to whether it may have been related to Sunday’s fatal shooting in downtown Champaign.



