Man injured in Saturday-night shooting near downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound he received outside an apartment building near downtown Champaign Saturday night.

Champaign Police Sgt. Kurt Buckley said officers were called to the 200 block of West Washington Street just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday because several shots had been fired.

Police learned that a man had been pistol-whipped and shot during an attempt to steal his car, Lt. Dave Shaffer said.

He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment.

The attack happened in the parking lot of the apartment building at the northwest corner of Washington and Randolph streets.

David Jordan, who lives in that building, was at the nearby Taste of Champaign-Urbana in West Side Park with his niece, great-niece and a friend. They were waiting for her fiance, who had dropped her off and was going to park the car.

Jordan said his niece was concerned about the amount of time it was taking for her fiance to arrive. They were surprised, he said, when the singer they were listening to interrupted his performance to page his niece.

Police informed her about the attack on her fiance and the group went to Carle.

Jordan said it was a "complete shock" to learn that a shooting had happened right outside the building where he's lived for 12 years.

"The neighborhood is safe. I'm on the cusp of downtown. It kind of blew me away that it happened literally in my backyard," he said

Jordan said the first couple of years he lived there, the neighborhood was rife with prostitutes but "the police cleaned it up years ago."

He said his niece's fiance was treated for a grazing wound to his abdomen and sent home.

Jordan said police crime scene technicians spent several hours combing the parking lot. Buckley said the multiple casings were found in a parking lot.

No arrests had been made on Sunday and Shaffer said police had nothing to suggest that the shooting on Washington and Randolph was related to a homicide that occurred about six hours later in a municipal parking lot in downtown Champaign about two blocks east.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.