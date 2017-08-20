Multiple-vehicle crash reported on I-57 near Curtis Road

SAVOY — State police are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash Sunday on southbound Interstate 57 near the Curtis Road exit.

According to police, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes at mile marker 232.5 about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sgt. Heather Apperson of the Illinois State Police said the accident has caused a backup prior to the construction zone at Curtis Road. She said traffic is reduced to one lane of travel and the delay is expected to last several hours.

“Please use caution and expect delays when traveling through the area,” Apperson said.

No information was available on whether anybody was injured.

