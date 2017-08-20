UPDATE: 1 dead in early-morning shooting in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after an early-morning skirmish in a downtown parking lot.
Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was the target.
At 3:59 a.m. Sunday, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired at a city parking lot in the 300 block of North Walnut Street. There they found the man — later identified as Terry Moore Jr. of Champaign — suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
"There was some type of fight that immediately preceded this," said Shaffer, adding that police know there were witnesses and "are trying to find some."
"There was a mixed crowd in terms of how many people were present," he said.
Shaffer discounted any suggestion that the killing may have been gang-related.
"I would suspect alcohol played a role," he said, adding he did not know if the victim or his friends had been patrons of any downtown bars.
Mr. Moore was pronounced dead at 4:36 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the report said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
The parking lot where the shooting occurred, along with The News-Gazette's parking lots immediately to the south of it, are popular gathering spots on weekends for patrons of the food trucks that park near the intersection of Main and Walnut streets on Friday and Saturday nights.
Police are aware of that and have stepped up their presence, especially in the wake of an early morning incident on Saturday, June 24, in which a man allegedly fired a gun into the air on North Walnut Street near Taylor Street as scores of bar patrons were outside. No one was hurt.
Malcolm Comer, 42, of Champaign was quickly arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He is due back in court in September.
A police report said officers provided medical aid before the victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police remained at the parking lot throughout the morning picking up evidence. Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The shooting is the third homicide of 2017 for Champaign police.
On June 2, Darien Carter, 24, was killed as he rode his bicycle on Eureka Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Marquise Burnett, 21, of Champaign, has been charged with his murder and is due back in court Sept. 12.
On Aug. 3, Gus Edwards, 53, of Champaign, was fatally shot on a sidewalk near the intersection of Beardsley Avenue and Elm Street. Police continue to actively investigate but no one has been charged with his killing.
Will there be a report on the shots fired in the 200 block of W. Washington St. Friday night? Judging by the evidence markers in the parking lot, I'd say they found several casings. We heard the shots and someone screaming for help. Is it possible the two incidents are related? It occurred two blocks from the taste of champaign. Surprised we haven't heard more.
Thank goodness there are city of champaign cameras in the area so we can id the suspect.
Oh wait.
4th amendment applies. No cameras right CM Bruno?
as far as Friday goes.
http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2017-08-20/man-injured-following-...
The City really needs to update its website to show that down town is vibrant and violent. Let people know what to expect when they come downtown.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.