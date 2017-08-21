'It makes no sense at all'

Photo by: Jim Rossow/The News-Gazette Friends and family of Terry Moore Jr. gathered on Monday night in the city parking lot where the Champaign man was gunned down early Sunday. Hours earlier, the man accused of shooting Mr. Moore in the chest — David Denson — was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Other Related Content Man charged with five counts of murder in downtown Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN — Some 95 people gathered at Parking Space 104 on Monday night in the municipal parking lot on Walnut Street in downtown Champaign to remember Terry Moore Jr.

Mr. Moore was gunned down at that very spot at 4 a.m. Sunday.

People taking part in a vigil for Mr. Moore lit candles, put flowers and balloons in place and, most of all, shared memories of the 30-year-old Champaign man.

Hours earlier, the man accused of shooting Mr. Moore in the chest — David Denson — was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mr. Moore’s sister, Tamisha White, said it was appropriate to hold the vigil at the exact spot her brother was shot.

“We wanted to remember his last moments here and to honor his life,” she said. “My brother was an outgoing, loving person and a great family man.”

Another sister, Twalla Woods of Champaign, said his death was tragic.

“I was very upset. I was devastated,” Woods said. “I’m the oldest, and he was our baby. I took care of him. We are holding this here because I wanted everyone to remember him at the last place where he was.”

The vigil participants formed a giant circle around the flickering candles and held hands with one another as the Rev. Hattie Paulk provided words of inspiration and led them in prayer.

“You’ve got to trust in God,” she said. “We need a healing in the land. Families are hurting.”

Paulk asked all present to pray for Mr. Moore’s family and for the whole community.

“Lord, I ask you to send your angels to this parking lot in Champaign-Urbana,” she said. “These candles represent Terry’s light shining. He liked to dance, and he is going to dance before the Lord.”

At least eight men briefly stepped outside the circle to hug one another and weep.

“We grew up together in the same community, and his death really stung,” said Mr. Moore’s cousin, Riynard Wilson of Urbana. “I was really numb and speechless. This was a murder, a homicide. It makes no sense at all.”