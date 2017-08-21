Man charged with five counts of murder in downtown Champaign shooting

Photo by: Tim Ditman/News-Gazette Media David Denson appears during Monday's arraignment. Other Related Content UPDATED: Champaign man arrested in fatal downtown shooting

A prosecutor's report said the man charged with murdering a man in downtown Champaign on Sunday told police that he didn't mean to shoot anyone.



Judge Brett Olmstead on Monday laid out the charges for 28-year-old David Denson of Champaign.

In all, Denson is charged with five counts of first degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. On each murder charge, the sentencing range is 45 to 85 years in prison.



Denson on Monday pleaded not guilty and had a pretrial hearing set for Sep. 19. He remains jailed on $1.5 million bond.



Prosecutors said officers were called to a parking lot at Walnut and Washington at around 4 a.m. Sunday. They found the victim, 30 year-old Terry Moore Jr. of Champaign, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Mr. Moore died at the hospital.



Witnesses later told police that Denson was belligerent and upset and had been drinking. They said Denson threw a bottle at Mr. Moore, and when the group tried to retreat, Denson shot Mr. Moore once.

Denson then left in a vehicle and was later arrested in Urbana.

Prosecutors said Denson admitted to being at the scene with a gun and said he didn't mean to shoot anyone. Police also found the gun that they believe was used.