Urbana man arrested after bank robbery in city's southeast

URBANA — An Urbana man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery Monday afternoon in southeast Urbana.

According to a police report, officers were called to Busey Bank, 2710 Philo Road, U, at 4:21 p.m. on a report of a robbery.

The report said a man entered the bank through the main front doors, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the teller.

Police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from a teller and ran out of the bank, heading in a southeast direction.

About an hour after the robbery, police arrested Larry E. Graham, 50, of Urbana, near the 2900 block of Susan Stone Drive. He was taken to the Champaign County jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery.

Police said evidence from the bank robbery was recovered near the location where Graham was arrested.

Five Busey employees and two customers inside the building were not injured, police said.

Those with any other information should call Urbana police at 217-384-2320, or if wishing to remain anonymous, contant Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.