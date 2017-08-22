Fisher mobile home fire claims one life

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The remains of a mobile home on Angela Drive in Fisher after today's early-morning fire.

FISHER — One person died and four others were injured in a fire at a mobile home in Fisher early today.

Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said firefighters were called to Angela Drive about 4:14 a.m., where they found four people outside, who indicated there was still one person in the home.

"There were heavy flames showing. The flames broke through the roof," Stalter said.

Once firefighters were able to get those under control, they entered and found a deceased adult. That person's name has not been released.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Stalter and sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said one other adult was taken by air to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of burns.

Apperson said there were four adults and a child in the home. The surviving victims are all being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, he said.

Stalter said about 30 firefighters from Sangamon Valley helped put out the blaze, which destroyed the home and threatened a nearby structure in the Shepherd Mobile Home Estates. Firefighters kept it from spreading to nearby homes, Stalter said.

Firefighters remained at the home at 8:30 a.m. cleaning up and sheriff's and fire marshal investigators were just starting interviews with the victims to determine what happened.