UPDATE: No cause yet in fatal mobile-home fire in Fisher

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The remains of a mobile home on Angela Drive in Fisher after today's early-morning fire.

UPDATE, 5:45 p.m.:

FISHER — Authorities have been unable to determine what sparked a fire that claimed the life of a Fisher man early Tuesday.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Anthony Crank, 57, died in a fire at his home in the Shepherd Mobile Home Estates about 4:15 a.m.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said his office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating, but so far, the fire marshal is calling the cause undetermined.

Apperson said four other people living in the mobile home with Mr. Crank — his wife, his son, son’s fiancee and their 3-year-old child — all received injuries that appeared to be a combination of smoke inhalation and burns. Apperson said he was unaware of the extent of their injuries.

His investigators were able to talk to the son and fiancee to learn that the smell of smoke woke the fiancee. She then alerted Mr. Crank’s son and about the same time, they heard Mr. Crank’s wife yelling that there was a fire.

“We did find a smoke detector. We don’t know if it was operational,” Apperson said.

The fire destroyed the mobile home on Angela Drive and threatened at least one nearby house, but Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.

The fire was heavily involved by the time firefighters arrived.

“There were heavy flames showing. The flames broke through the roof,” Stalter said.

Once firefighters were able to get those under control, they entered and found Mr. Crank.

Apperson said he was on the floor of his bedroom.

He also said that the others were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and that Mr. Crank’s wife was later transferred to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.

Stalter said about 30 volunteer firefighters turned out to put out the fire.

They were at the house about five hours.

Original story:

FISHER — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man who died in a fire early today at his Fisher mobile home as Anthony Crank, 57.

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon. Four others were injured in the fire.

Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said firefighters were called to Angela Drive about 4:14 a.m., where they found four people outside, who indicated there was still one person in the home.

"There were heavy flames showing. The flames broke through the roof," Stalter said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

Stalter and sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said one other adult was taken by air to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of burns.

Apperson said there were four adults and a child in the home. The surviving victims, identified as Mr. Crank's wife, their son, their son's fiance, and their 3-year-old child, were all being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, he said.

Stalter said about 30 firefighters from Sangamon Valley helped put out the blaze, which destroyed the home and threatened a nearby structure in the Shepherd Mobile Home Estates. Firefighters kept it from spreading to nearby homes, Stalter said.

Firefighters remained at the home at 8:30 a.m. cleaning up and sheriff's and fire marshal investigators were just starting interviews with the victims to determine what happened.