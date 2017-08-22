Urbana man arrested after bank robbery in city's southeast

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Larry E. Graham, 50, of Urbana, arrested Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on preliminary charges of aggravated robbery in a holdup Monday at a Busey Bank in southeast Urbana.

URBANA — An Urbana man was charged Tuesday with aggravated robbery for a holdup at a southeast Urbana bank Monday afternoon.

Larry E. Graham, 50, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Lanore Drive, was arrested about an hour after a 4:21 p.m. robbery Monday at Busey Bank, 2710 Philo Road, U.

Urbana police Sgt. Matt Bain said Graham, a satchel containing a large amount of cash believed taken from the bank and a BB gun were found in the Myra Ridge subdivision southeast of the bank.

Police said a man entered the bank through the front doors, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the teller. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran southeast.

Bain said a witness saw him head into the subdivision, which is south of Windsor Road. Patrol officers set up a perimeter and were looking for him.

While they were going door to door talking to residents, someone alerted them to the presence of a person in a back yard. Bain said Graham was found near the corner of Jane Ann Court and Susan Stone Drive. The satchel was found just a few houses away from where Graham was, Bain said.

Five Busey employees and two customers were in the bank during the holdup. No one was physically injured.

Court records show that Graham has three prior convictions for residential burglary and one for burglary out of Coles County. Those prior convictions qualify him as a Class X offender, meaning he faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the aggravated robbery.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Graham at $150,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 12.