Mixing golf and politics

Audio: Tatelines: Conversation with Dylan Meyer » more He's one of the stars on the most powerful program at the UI: Mike Small men's golf team. But there's a lot more to senior Dylan Meyer than irons and drivers. The soon-to-be pro loves his politics, and the Republican doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions. Listen in to this week's 25-minute chat with 51-year Illini writer — and top-notch golfer himself — Loren Tate.

Illini senior Dylan Meyer is headed to the PGA. Or maybe the White House.

He's talented in both golf and politics and talks about both of his passions in this week's 25-minute podcast, 'Tatelines: Unedited.'