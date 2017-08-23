Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Mixing golf and politics
| Subscribe

More Local

Mixing golf and politics

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 9:12am | Jim Rossow
Audio:
Tatelines: Conversation with Dylan Meyer
Tatelines: Conversation with Dylan Meyer
» more
He's one of the stars on the most powerful program at the UI: Mike Small men's golf team. But there's a lot more to senior Dylan Meyer than irons and drivers. The soon-to-be pro loves his politics, and the Republican doesn't shy away from expressing his opinions. Listen in to this week's 25-minute chat with 51-year Illini writer — and top-notch golfer himself — Loren Tate.

Other Related Content

Illini senior Dylan Meyer is headed to the PGA. Or maybe the White House.

He's talented in both golf and politics and talks about both of his passions in this week's 25-minute podcast, 'Tatelines: Unedited.'

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments