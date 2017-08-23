No injuries in vacant Fisher home fire
Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a vacant home in Fisher on Wednesday afternoon.
Sangamon Valley Fire Protection District Chief Eric Stalter said crews were called at around 12:20 p.m. to 304 South Second Street, and they saw smoke coming from the house when they arrived on scene.
Stalter said firefighters entered the structure and found flames on the second floor and attic. He said those areas sustained heavy smoke damage.
Stalter estimated the damages at $40,000. He said he does not think the cause of the fire is suspicious.
There were no injuries in the blaze. Cornbelt Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.
Comments
