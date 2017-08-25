Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, August 25, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Accident backs up I-74 traffic near Mahomet
| Subscribe

More Local

Accident backs up I-74 traffic near Mahomet

Fri, 08/25/2017 - 4:41pm | The News-Gazette

Traffic on westbound Interstate 74 near milepost 176 in Mahomet is backed up 2-3 miles due to a three-vehicle accident with injuries.

State police say the left lane is blocked.

 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments