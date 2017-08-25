Hurricane Harvey forces Sangamon music festival headliner to cancel

Photo by: Provided Mark Chesnutt

MAHOMET — The Sangamon River Music Festival is feeling the effects of Hurrican Harvey, as the storm has prevented headliner and Texas native Mark Chesnutt from performing Saturday.

"Due to travel complications, Mark Chesnutt will not be able to perform," festival organizers posted on its Facebook page.

Chesnutt will be replaced by country singer Mark Wills, known for such hits as "19 Something," "Jacob’s Ladder" and "Back at One."

"It’s going to get pretty bad down here in South East Texas," Chesnutt wrote on his Facebook page. "I’m really sorry I can’t make it, I was really looking forward to coming up there. You can bet I will be there next time."

The country singer grew up in Texas and never left.

"A lot of my fans are from Texas, and they love the traditional sound; that’s why they’re listening to my band,” he told the News-Gazette earlier this week. "We’re one of the few to have a steel guitar and fiddler with me."