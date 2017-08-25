UPDATE: Crash bogs down I-57 near Tuscola
|
10:22 p.m. - All lanes are open
***
State police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 southbound.
The crash happened near mile post 211 near Tuscola.
Drivers should expect delays, and police are diverting traffic at mile post 212.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.