Accused kidnapper’s trial date pushed back to Feb. 27

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Tom Bruno, right, and Evan Bruno, attorneys for Brendt Christensen, discuss the continuance for their client at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, August 28, 2017.

URBANA — Brendt Christensen’s federal kidnapping trial has been rescheduled for Feb. 27 — more than five months later than the original date.

During a pretrial hearing Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Urbana, U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce granted Christensen’s attorneys’ request for a continuance.

The U.S. Attorney's Office joined the motion by Christensen's attorneys, which was filed on Wednesday. There were no objections to the delay Monday in court.

However, Bryan Freres, representing the U.S. Attorney’s Office, raised the possibility that a superceding indictment, with additional charges, could be filed before the case goes to trial. That would mean the case returning to a grand jury.

Christensen, a former UI graduate student, is charged with the kidnapping of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, who was last seen on June 9.

He appeared in court Monday for the fourth time since being charged with the kidnapping of Ms. Zhang, whom the FBI has said is presumed dead.

The trial was originally set for Sept. 12. Christensen's next pretrial hearing was scheduled Monday for Feb. 12.