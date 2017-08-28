NEW: Judge 'will be very reluctant to grant a continuance' in Christensen case beyond Feb. 27

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Tom Bruno, right, and Evan Bruno, attorneys for Brendt Christensen, discuss the continuance for their client at the Federal Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, August 28, 2017.

URBANA — Brendt Christensen’s federal kidnapping trial has been rescheduled for Feb. 27 — more than five months later than the original date.

During a pretrial hearing Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Urbana, U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce granted Christensen’s attorneys’ request for a continuance, as expected.

Christensen, a former UI graduate student, is charged with the kidnapping of visiting Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, who was last seen 81 days ago, on June 9.

Christensen’s attorneys asked for the delay in the hearing, but the U.S. Attorney’s office also wanted a later date.

Urbana attorney Tom Bruno, one of Christensen’s lawyers, said the defense is still waiting to see some of the evidence, and it would be unrealistic for the trial to begin before January.

He and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres agreed the trial will probably last about two weeks.

Freres also raised the possibility of seeking a superseding indictment — which would replace the original indictment with one that could potentially include additional charges and/or defendants — in the next 30-45 days.

There’s no guarantee the government would obtain a superseding indictment from a grand jury, Bruno said, but if that happens, Christensen would be brought back to court to be arraigned again.

Before agreeing to postpone the trial from Sept. 12 to Feb. 27, Bruce asked Christensen if he would object to the delay — since he’s currently in custody — and Christensen said he didn’t have any objection to the later date.

Bruce cautioned the attorneys if he agreed to the delay, they’d better be prepared to go to trial in February.

“I will be very reluctant to grant a continuance beyond that date,” said Bruce, who also set a date for the final pretrial hearing, which will now be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12.

Fellow defense attorney Evan Bruno said Feb. 27 is a safe distance away, in terms of the defense team having seen what evidence there is and being prepared for trial.

The FBI has said it presumes Ms. Zhang is dead. Ms. Zhang’s parents recently appealed to President Donald Trump for help finding their daughter.