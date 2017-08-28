No charges in death of Campustown panhandler

There will be no criminal charges in the case of a Campustown panhandler who died after being subdued by police last year. Although the coroner says the man's interaction with police contributed to his death.



A May 8 letter from Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz to Illinois State Police Zone Five Investigations stated that Rietz's office reviewed reports and "found no evidence to support criminal charges against anyone" in the death of 54 year-old Richard Turner.



Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Turner's cause of death was an irregular heartbeat due to an enlarged heart and an enlarged left ventricle from high blood pressure. Northrup said other "significant conditions contributing to death but not related to the cause" were cocaine abuse, obesity, schizophrenia and "physical and mental stress during restraint by law enforcement." An autopsy showed no signs of trauma, and Northrup listed the manner of death as accidental.



Champaign police earlier said that on November 16th of last year, Turner was drinking, running in traffic and yelling at people near the intersection of Sixth and Green. Officers detained Turner a block north, and he became unresponsive. Paramedics offered care, and Turner was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Rietz and Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb were not available for further comment.