Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, August 28, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Accused kidnapper’s trial date pushed back to Feb. 27

Sheriff's office: beware of Harvey donation scams
| Subscribe

More Local

Sheriff's office: beware of Harvey donation scams

Mon, 08/28/2017 - 1:29pm | Carol Vorel
Audio:
PODCAST: Penny for Your Thoughts 8-28-17
PODCAST: Penny for Your Thoughts 8-28-17
» more
Jim Turpin has a Penny open line.  Guests include Allen Jones from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office on current scams and senator Chapin Rose with an update on Springfield.

Other Related Content

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to be careful when making donations of money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Chief Deputy Allen Jones said it's not unusual for scammers to take advantage of these kinds of disasters and prey on people who want to help. He said you should be mindful of the people who contact you saying they are seeking donations for victims when they really aren't.       

Jones said it's best to donate only through reputable organizations like the Red Cross or organzations that you know.

Jones made the comments Moday on A Penny For Your Thoughts on WDWS.

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments