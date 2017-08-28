Sheriff's office: beware of Harvey donation scams

Audio: PODCAST: Penny for Your Thoughts 8-28-17 » more Jim Turpin has a Penny open line. Guests include Allen Jones from the Champaign County Sheriff's Office on current scams and senator Chapin Rose with an update on Springfield. Other Related Content Floods ravage Houston

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to be careful when making donations of money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.



Chief Deputy Allen Jones said it's not unusual for scammers to take advantage of these kinds of disasters and prey on people who want to help. He said you should be mindful of the people who contact you saying they are seeking donations for victims when they really aren't.



Jones said it's best to donate only through reputable organizations like the Red Cross or organzations that you know.

Jones made the comments Moday on A Penny For Your Thoughts on WDWS.