Paxton police chief fired
PAXTON — Paxton Police Chief Bob Bane said he was fired Tuesday morning by Mayor Bill Ingold and was told to vacate his office by 2 p.m.
As of 11 a.m., Bane said he had not yet received a written notice of his employment being terminated.
“I didn’t get anything in writing,” Bane said.
The mayor declined comment when reached by the Ford County Record, saying he was not permitted to discuss personnel matters.
Although perhaps unrelated, Bane’s firing came in the wake of the city’s public works department director being charged in Ford County Circuit Court with reckless driving and then being issued a ticket by Paxton police for talking on his cell phone while driving. In the days that followed, the mayor notified Bane that the public works department would no longer be providing labor for the repair of the police department’s vehicles. Ingold said the reason was that two employees of the public works department — including its director— were on medical leave.
Bane had been the city’s police chief since May 2006, when he was appointed by Ingold as a replacement for the retiring Ken Mutchmore. Bane had previously served as the police department’s captain since summer 2005. Prior to that, he served as a youth officer/patrolman in Paxton for 18 years.
“Bob Bane has been a very good employee and a very good police officer for the city of Paxton for the past 19 years,” Ingold said at the time of Bane’s promotion to chief.
Bane came to Paxton after working for several years as police chief of the LaSalle County city of Wenona. He graduated from the Police Training Institute in 1981.
In 2014, Bane ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat two-term incumbent Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran.
Bane’s firing means there are now six full-time employees of the police department: Capt. Coy Cornett, Sgt. Robert Yates, canine officer Tom Sink, patrolman Brandon Ryan, patrolman Stewart Stafford and patrolman Peter Nicolini. There is also one part-timer, Chad Johnson.
I see so the good "old boy" network is clearly in place and fully functional. If a citizen was ticketed for these things nothing would happen but if they are a city employee or God forbid a director then the rules don't apply. If you do apply them you get fired. Thanks Mayor for letting us know. These directors, the mayor and those who do not want to provide public service should ALL be fired immediately.
Henry
Before you make a snide remark or assume things. You should probably do your research. He is probably one of the WORST police chiefs I've ever heard about. He treats his employees like crap, he bullies them and everyone else in that town. He does things to start drama, he is unable to due his job! He can't even climb a flight of stairs!! He is very unhealthy human being. If you asked around that town, everyone will tell you this is probably one of THE BEST moves that Mayor Ingold has ever done!! THANK YOU MAYOR INGOLD you have made A LOT of people very very happy!! God Bless those officers and stay safe!
The mayor declined comment when reached by the Ford County Record, saying he was not permitted to discuss personnel matters.
Can the mayor explain if the public works department did any work during the time they refused to service the police cars? While they were on "sick leave"? Was that voluntary time off for the two employees or were they just afraid for their jobs? Any comments from the public works dept.?
What about any other department heads in Paxton? Go along to get along? Look the other way?
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.