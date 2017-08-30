Most of East Central Illinois is under a Dense Fog Advisory until Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service says Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion counties are all under the advisory.

Visibility is expected to drop to one quarter mile or less at times. Be sure to use caution as you drive, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.