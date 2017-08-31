Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crash south of Mahomet blocks Illinois 47
Thu, 08/31/2017 - 3:01pm | Ben Zigterman

Illinois 47 is completely blocked about a mile south of Mahomet at Champaign County Road 1900 North, according to state police.

There was a crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

 

